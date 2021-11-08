1 dead, 1 injured following crash on White Horse Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said one person is dead and another person was injured during a crash Monday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy was trying to stop a driver suspected of DUI when the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle at 7:53 p.m. on White Horse Road at Claxton Drive.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the suspect vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene. Their identity has not been released.

One of the three occupants in the other vehicle sustained injuries but the status of their condition is unknown at this time. 

No deputies were injured during this incident, the sheriff’s office said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

