SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead following a crash that happened on Sunday.

According to troopers, a 2008 Honda motorcycle was driving north on US-221. A 2012 Buick was driving west attempting to enter US-221. The motorcycle then hit the Buick.

The driver of the Honda motorcycle is dead, while the driver of the Buick was injured and transported to a medical facility. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Troopers said the crash happened on US-221 near Felt Road around 12 p.m. The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.