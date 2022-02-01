1 dead, 1 injured after reported house explosion in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD CO., NC (WSPA) – One person is dead and another was injured in a reported explosion and house fire in Rutherford County.

The fire happened around 1:00 p.m. on Davis Lake Road just off of US-221.

Rutherford County Fire Marshal Frankie Hamrick said they are still working to determine what caused the fire but said there were multiple oxygen tanks inside the home.

Hamrick said one person died inside the home while the other was flown to Mission Hospital in Asheville with severe burns.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.