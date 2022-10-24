ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the driver lost control of the vehicle, which ran off the road and overturned multiple times.

The front seat passenger died from her injuries at the scene while the driver was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The victim was identified as 52-year-old Victoria Lynn Medlin of Williamston.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.