ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured following crash in a Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on South Carolina Highway 8 near Looper Road around 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said a driver of a 2013 Dodge SUV was driving westbound on SC8 while a driver of a 2012 Chevy Malibu was driving eastbound.

The driver of the Chevy crossed the center line and hit the Dodge hit-on, highway patrol said. The driver of the Dodge was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to troopers, the driver of the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by SCHP.