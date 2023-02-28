ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died following a single-vehicle car crash on Feb. 22 in Anderson County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on Pisgah Rd. near SC 88 around 6:00 p.m.

Troopers said two people in a 2008 Mercedes sedan were traveling north on a private road attempting to enter Pisgah Rd. when the driver lost control of the vehicle and ran into a tree.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The passenger died from their injuries on Feb. 24.