SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another is injured following a crash Friday night in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash occurred before 9 p.m. on Interstate 26 at mile marker 16.

Troopers said a Chevy Camaro and a Toyota Highlander were both traveling east when both vehicles collided.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital for their injuries according to troopers. The other driver died at the scene.

The Spartanburg County Coroner identified the driver as 35-year-old Justin Keith Johnson, of Inman.

The crash remains under investigation by the SCHP and Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.