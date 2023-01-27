GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Greenville County.

The crash happened on U.S. 25 at Sterling Grove Road around 6:30 p.m.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said an SUV was attempting to make a left turn onto Sterling Grove Road when it was struck by a car headed in the opposite direction.

The 86-year-old driver of the SUV died from their injuries at the scene of the crash. The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The driver of the car was taken to Greenville Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.