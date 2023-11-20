GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A crash involving a moped Monday afternoon in Greenwood County killed one person and sent another to the hospital.

The crash happened just east of Greenwood at the corner of North Emerald Road and South Emerald Road around 4:30 p.m.

The Greenwood County Coroner’s Office said a truck pulling a wood chipping trailer turned into the path of a moped.

The driver of the moped died at the scene of the crash while a passenger was airlifted to Greenville Memorial Hospital.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.