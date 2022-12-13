A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another in a crash involving three vehicles Monday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the crash happened on U.S. Highway 25 near Columbia Road around 9:30 p.m.

A 2001 Honda sedan, heading south on highway 25, collided with a 2007 Chevrolet pickup that was traveling north on highway 25. As a result, a 2007 Honda sedan struck debris from the initial crash.

Troopers said the driver of the 2001 Honda died in the collision. The driver of the pickup was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.