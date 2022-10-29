GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another person was injured Saturday in an overnight crash in Greenville.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:20 a.m. on Highway 124.

Troopers said a Toyota Camry was traveling west when it went left of center and hit a motorcyclist head-on. The Camry then traveled off the left side of the road.

The passenger of the Camry was taken to the hospital for injuries, troopers said.

The motorcyclist died.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has not identified the motorcyclist at this time.