GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were found shot in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they arrived at Fairview Road around 6:10 a.m. and found a man and woman suffering from a gunshot wound inside the home.

The woman was dead at the scene, deputies said.

The man was taken to the hospital according to deputies. His condition is unknown at this time.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be provided as it becomes available during the investigation.