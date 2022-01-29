1 dead, 1 injured in single-vehicle crash on I-85

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash that happened on I-85 just north of Greenville on Saturday.

Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on I-85 NB at mile marker 7 four miles south of Greenville around 5:20 p.m. Saturday.

Ridgeway said the driver of a 2005 Jeep SUV was traveling north on I-85 when they went off of the right side of the road, overcorrected and then overturned.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt and was transported to an area hospital with injuries. A 22-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected, and was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. Their identity has not yet been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

