1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash on Baker Rd. in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after a head-on crash Thursday morning along Baker Road in Cherokee County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Baker Road near Sizemore Road shortly after 10:00am.

Troopers said a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an SUV head-on.

The passenger in the SUV died at the scene of the crash.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 84-year-old Ann Peeler.

The driver of the SUV along with the driver of the pickup truck were both taken to the hospital for their injuries. An infant in the pickup truck was not hurt, troopers said.