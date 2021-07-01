1 dead, 2 hurt after head-on crash on Baker Rd. in Cherokee Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after a head-on crash Thursday morning along Baker Road in Cherokee County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Baker Road near Sizemore Road shortly after 10:00am.

Troopers said a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an SUV head-on.

The passenger in the SUV died at the scene of the crash.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 84-year-old Ann Peeler.

The driver of the SUV along with the driver of the pickup truck were both taken to the hospital for their injuries. An infant in the pickup truck was not hurt, troopers said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store