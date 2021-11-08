1 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died and two others were taken to the hospital after a crash Monday evening in Anderson County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Old Green Pond Road and Old Asbury Road.

Troopers said a pickup truck was entering Old Green Pond Road from Old Asbury Road when it struck a car driving on Old Green Pond Road.

The driver and passenger in the car along with the driver of the pickup truck were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.

The car’s passenger later died from their injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary accident investigation team.