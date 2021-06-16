1 dead, 2 injured after crash following chase in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died and two others were flown to the hospital after a chase ended with a crash Wednesday in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Torrington Road around 7:10pm Wednesday.

Troopers said a car was headed eastbound attempting to elude law enforcement when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a utility pole.

One person in the car was killed in the crash while two others were flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

7News has reached out to law enforcement for details on how the chase started.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said their Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash.

