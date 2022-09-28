GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died, and two others have been injured in a shooting at a Greenwood apartment complex Wednesday night.

The Greenwood Police Department announced on Facebook that the shooting happened on New Market Street.

The two people injured were taken to the hospital for their injuries.

Officers believe that this was “an isolated incident” and that there is no immediate danger to the public.

