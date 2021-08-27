1 dead, 3 injured after crash in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died and three others were injured after a crash Friday evening.

The crash happened at 7:50 p.m. on Carolina Country Club Road near Woodwind Drive.

Troopers said the driver of a 2011 Honda was traveling east on Carolina Country Club Road when they crossed the center line, ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

All four people in the car were trapped and had to be free. They were taken to the hospital.

One passenger died at the hospital, according to SCHP.

Their identity has not been released.