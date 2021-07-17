1 dead, 3 injured after gunshots reported near Conestee Park

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville Police said one person is dead and three others were injured after a report of gunshots near Conestee Park Friday night.

Police responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 800 block of Mauldin Road.

After arriving, police proceeded to Conestee Park, where they located a deceased male.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Devante Markis Jennings, 24, of Ridgeway.

According to the coroner’s office, a group of people were gathered at Conestee Park when an altercation occurred and shots were fired.

The coroner’s office said Jennings’ cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, witness told officers that more vicitims had gone to the hospital.

Once officers arrived to the hospital. they learned of at least three additional victims. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This case remains under investigation by the Greenville Police Department and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office

