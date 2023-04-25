SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead and three others were injured in a crash on I-26 Tuesday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 4:40 a.m. on I-26 eastbound at mile marker 18.

Troopers said a 2008 Honda sedan was a disabled vehicle heading eastbound on I-26 when it was hit in the rear by a 2005 Dodge pickup. The third vehicle, a 2008 Ford sedan, ran into the back of the Dodge pickup.

All three drivers were injured and taken to the hospital.

The passenger in the Ford sedan was also taken to the hospital where they later died. Their identity has not been released.

This crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.