ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and three others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash in Abbeville County Tuesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said the crash happened around 7:13 a.m. on SC Highway 28 near Cold Springs Church Road, about three miles north of Abbeville.

The crash involved three vehicles.

Miller said a 2010 Lexus was traveling north on Hwy 28 while a 2015 Chevy pickup and another Chevy pickup towing a boat were traveling south when all three collided.

The driver of the truck towing a boat was pronounced dead. Two passengers in that vehicle were injured and transported to an area hospital.

The driver of the Lexus was also injured in the crash. The driver of the 2015 pickup was not injured.

The collision is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.