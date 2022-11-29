ANDERSON COUNTY S.C. (WSPA)- One person is dead, and five others are injured following a head-on crash on US-29.

SCHP said the crash happened around 6:23 p.m. on US-29 near Highway 8.

A 2000 Jeep SUV was traveling south on US-29 when it was hit head-on by a 2003 Toyota Pickup Truck that crossed the center line, SCHP said.

Troopers said the driver and four passengers in the 2000 Jeep SUV were injured and taken to the hospital where one passenger later died as a result of their injuries.

The driver of the 2003 Toyota Pickup truck was also injured and transported to a medical facility.