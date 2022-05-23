GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died and six others were injured in a collision on I-385 near Fountain Inn Monday morning.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:18 a.m. near mile marker 23, about one mile south of Fountain Inn.

Troopers said the driver of a 2004 Chevy SUV was traveling south on I-385 when they struck a 2012 Kia Sedan in the rear. The Kia was also heading south and was disabled due to a previous crash.

After the initial collision, the Chevy SUV continued forward, overturning off of the right side of the roadway. Five passengers were in the vehicle and one was airlifted to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

The other four passengers and both drivers were injured and transported to the hospital.