MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The North Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead and a 7-year-old child was airlifted following a crash that happened on Tuesday.

According to troopers, the crash happened in Mitchell County along NC-226 around 4:02 p.m.

Troopers said that a pickup truck was trying to turn left into a parking lot when a passenger vehicle crashed into the back of them, crossed the center line, and hit another vehicle.

Troopers said that the driver of the passenger vehicle had passed away. A 7-year-old was also airlifted to Johnson City, Tennesee with non-life-threatening injuries.

The deceased driver has been identified by troopers as Cynthia Boone, 46.

Troopers added that the other two drivers involved received non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.