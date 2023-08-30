SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling steel beams in Greer.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 8:15 p.m. on SC 14 near Interstate 85.

Troopers said the tractor-trailer was attempting to turn into a private business located on SC 14 when it was hit by a Ford Econoline van heading west.

There were three occupants in the van according to troopers. One of the passengers was pronounced deceased.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the passenger as 28-year-old Andres Perez-Lopez, of Greer.

The highway patrol said as of now, no charges have been filed.

The crash is under investigation by the SC State Transport Police and the SCHP.