ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead following a crash that happened on Monday.

According to troopers, a 2002 Toyota SUV was driving north on South Carolina Highway 81 near Calhoun Falls around 12:30 p.m. The driver of the SUV drove off of the right side of the road and then crossed over the center of the roadway. The driver then crossed back over to the right side of the roadway and overturned hitting trees.

The driver of the SUV is deceased. The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Stay connected with 7NEWS for additional information.