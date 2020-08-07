1 dead after crash along Geer Hwy. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash along Geer Highway north of Travelers Rest Thursday.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Geer Highway near Tugaloo Road around 5:30pm.

Troopers said a car was headed westbound when it ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree, then hit a utility pole.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the car was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released.

