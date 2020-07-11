1 dead after crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON S.C., (WSPA) – A man has died following a crash in Anderson County.

It happened Friday night around 11:30 P.M. at the intersection of Masters Dr. and Highway 81 South.

According to the Anderson County Office of the Coroner, 89-year old William A. Mcalister died after driving off the roadway, striking a guardrail and utility pole.

The coroner said Mcalister was not wearing a seat belt and was the only person in the vehicle.

The Anderson County Office of the Coroner and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.