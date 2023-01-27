ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead following a two-car crash this afternoon in Anderson County.

The crash happened at the intersection of Shady Grove Road and Mattison Road near Belton around 4:20 p.m.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a car was hit while attempting to cross an intersection after stopping at stop sign.

The driver, 27-year-old Uriel Soto Gonzalez, died from injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.