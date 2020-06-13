Closings and Delays
1 dead after crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person is dead following a crash in Anderson County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened Friday night at 10:08 P.M. on Airline Road near Pine Grove Road.

Troopers said the driver of a Jeep drove off the side of the road, struck a guard rail, a utility pole and overturned.

The Jeep then caught fire.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victims identity has not been released yet.

This crash remains under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.

