UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died in a crash Wednesday morning involving a tractor trailer in Union County.

According to the Union County Coroner, the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 9 and Kelly Road.

The coroner said the crash involved a tractor trailer and a car and one person died.

The victim was identified as 61-year-old Kenny Bernard Alexander of McConnells, South Carolina.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.