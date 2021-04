GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash on Augusta Road Tuesday evening in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, the crash happened on Augusta Road at Preston Road shortly before 9:00pm.

One driver died at the scene of the crash. The victim has not yet been identified.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.