SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died at the hospital after a single-car crash along Interstate 85 Thursday in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 6:30pm on I-85 northbound near mile marker 69.

The coroner said Justin Reed Parris of Cowpens was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where he died a short time later.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.