1 dead after crash on Locust Hill Road in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash on Locus Hill Road in Greenville County, Monday afternoon.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 4:18pm on Locust Hill Road (Highway 290) at Tigerville Road.

Troopers said a car was turning onto Locust Hill Road from Tigerville Road when it was struck by another vehicle. Both vehicles then went down an embankment and hit several trees.

Troopers said the driver of the turning vehicle was flown to Greenville Memorial hospital where they later died.

The other driver was not hurt.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.