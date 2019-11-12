1 dead after crash on Marked Beech Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a pickup truck crashed along Marked Beech Road in Greenville County, Monday night.

The crash happened on Marked Beech Road near Pumpkintown Road shortly before 9:00pm, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pickup truck headed south on Marked Beech Road ran off the right side of the road before hitting a ditch and a tree.

The driver of the truck was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene, troopers said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.