1 Dead after crash on SC 560 in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash on Highway 560 in Laurens County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 11:05 P.M on Saturday near Bush River Road.

SCHP Trooper Joe Hovis said the driver of a Ford truck ran off right side of roadway, overcorrected and the ran off the left side of the roadway before overturning and crashing.

Trooper Hovis said two people were in the truck and ejected from the vehicle.

It’s unknown who was driving.

The Laurens County Deputy Coroner identified the victim as 38 year old Brian Patrick Fitzgerald of Greenwood.

The condition of the other person in the truck is unknown.