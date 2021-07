ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash Monday evening in Anderson County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Highway 81 near Masters Boulevard shortly before 7:00pm.

Troopers said an SUV headed northbound ran off the road, struck and embankment, and overturned.

The driver of the SUV was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, Highway Patrol said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.