SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is dead after crashing into a tree in Spartanburg County Friday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 3:30 p.m. on the I-26 Eastbound Exit 10 ramp.

Troopers said the driver of a Chevrolet pick-up truck was traveling on I-26 eastbound Exit 10 ramp when they went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to hospital where they died. Their identity has not been released.