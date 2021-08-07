1 dead after crashing into tree in Union Co., troopers say

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic crash accident wreck_112453

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died after crashing into a tree off of SC Highway 9 in Union County on Saturday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from Master Trooper Gary Miller, the incident happened on SC Hwy 9 near Adamsburg School Road around 4:18 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Miller said the driver of a 1992 Ford van was traveling north on Hwy 9 when they drove off of the right side of the road, striking a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The Union County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Donnie Mitchell, of Union.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Zip Trips
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store