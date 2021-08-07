1 dead after crashing into tree in Union Co., troopers say

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died after crashing into a tree off of SC Highway 9 in Union County on Saturday, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

According to a release from Master Trooper Gary Miller, the incident happened on SC Hwy 9 near Adamsburg School Road around 4:18 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Miller said the driver of a 1992 Ford van was traveling north on Hwy 9 when they drove off of the right side of the road, striking a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the vehicle.

The Union County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Donnie Mitchell, of Union.