GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said that one person is dead following a crash that happened on July 1st.

According to troopers, a 2003 BMW sedan was driving south on Saluda Dam Road near Deborah Lane and then drove off the roadway to the right hitting a cable box.

Troopers said that the BMW continued going forward and hit a utility pole and overturned. The driver died on July 3rd at Greenville Memorial Hospital around 5:03 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

