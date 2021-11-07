1 dead after driving into tree in Abbeville Co.

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died on Sunday after driving off of the road and striking a tree.

Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on SC Hwy 20 near Due West around 1:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Jones said the driver of a 2000 Ford SUV was traveling west on SC 20 when they went off of the right side of the road, hitting a ditch and then striking a tree. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The coroner’s office has not yet released their identity.