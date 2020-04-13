1 dead after EF-3 tornado touches down in Seneca, 2 still missing

SENECA, SC (WSPA) – One person was killed and two are still missing after an EF-3 tornado touched down in Oconee County, early Monday morning.

The National Weather Service said the tornado hit around 3:20am with estimated winds of 160 miles per hour.

The twister touched down south of Westminster and passed through Seneca before ending north of Clemson, the NWS said.

Officials said the tornado was at least a half mile wide at its peak and was on the ground for almost 17 miles.

According to the Oconee County Coroner’s Office, 77-year-old security guard Jack Harvill of Walhalla was stationed at the main entrance of the Borg Warner Plant when part of the building collapsed at about 3:30 a.m. He died at the scene.

Two other people are still missing and there are numerous other injuries, according to the National Weather Service.