LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died following the overturning of a vehicle Thursday morning in Laurens county.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2005 Chevrolet Avalanche, with a driver, a 6-year-old child and an 8-year-old child inside, was traveling west on SC-560 around 6:57 a.m. Thursday, when the driver crossed the center of the roadway, overcorrected, drove off the right side of the road and overturned and hit a tree.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, and the children were taken to the hospital.

