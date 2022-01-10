1 dead after head-on crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a head-on crash Monday afternoon in Pickens County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around noon on Highway 183 near Allgood Bridge Road.

Troopers said a pickup truck crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an SUV head-on.

The driver of the pickup truck, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, died at the scene of the crash, according to highway patrol.

The driver of the SUV was not hurt in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

