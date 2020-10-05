1 dead after head-on crash in Union Co.

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a head-on crash in Union County Monday morning.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC-49 around 11:45am.

Troopers said a Kia headed northbound and a Honda Accord which was headed southbound collided head-on near Lovers Lane Road.

The driver of the Honda Accord died at the scene while the driver of the Kia was injured.

The Union County Coroner identified the victim as 57-year-old Sarah Hill Duckett of Union.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

