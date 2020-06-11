Live Now
1 dead after head-on crash in Union Co.

by: WSPA Staff

UNION CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a head-on crash along Buffalo-West Springs Highway in Union County, Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near Fairforest Heights around 12:50pm, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a BMW headed southbound on Buffalo-West Springs Highway crossed the center line and struck a Pontiac headed in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Pontiac, 79-year-old Barbara LeMaster McKinney of Buffalo, was taken to Union Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the BMW was not hurt in the crash, troopers said.

The crash is still under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

