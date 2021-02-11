1 dead after house fire in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a deadly house fire that happened Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.

Firefighters were called to a house fire home on Adams Sullivan Road near Rock Crusher Road just southwest of Walhalla shortly after 12:30pm.

When law enforcement arrived at the scene they found the home engulfed in flames.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found inside the home.

Fire investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also notified.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

