1 dead after house fire in Oconee Co.

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a deadly house fire that happened Thursday afternoon in Oconee County.
Firefighters were called to a house fire home on Adams Sullivan Road near Rock Crusher Road just southwest of Walhalla shortly after 12:30pm.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene they found the home engulfed in flames.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a body was found inside the home.
Fire investigators from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division also notified.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.