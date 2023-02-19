CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said that a person has died following a crash that happened on Thursday night.

According to the coroner, a three-car crash happened on Interstate 85 near Blacksburg. The coroner has identified the victim as Jacob Eric Bright, 22, of Central, South Carolina.

The coroner said that Bright was the driver of a 2017 Toyota truck that was headed north on I-85. Bright’s vehicle was hit in the rear by another vehicle at 10 p.m.

Bright was transported to a medical facility where he died from his injuries Saturday at 10:31 a.m