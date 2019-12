SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has died after a crash in northern Spartanburg County, Saturday morning.

The crash happened shortly before 11:30am on Cooley Springs School Road near Pleasant Trail, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a pickup truck ran off the right side of the road, hit a culvert, and overturned.

The driver was taken to Spartanburg Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.