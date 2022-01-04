1 dead after pickup truck hits tree in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday afternoon when a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Greenville County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Holiday Dam Road.

Troopers said a pickup truck was headed westbound on Holiday Dam Road when it ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash, according to highway patrol.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.